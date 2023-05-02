New Zealand Wine Festival Tickets For Seoul and Busan Now On Sale

The iconic New Zealand Wine Festival is returning back to Seoul and Busan again in 2023!

The Kiwi Chamber warmly welcomes you to the highly anticipated 2023 New Zealand Wine Festival in Seoul and Busan, under the theme of “Sustainability in a Glass”. The two events will be our 21st and 22nd wine festivals, respectively.

New Zealand is a unique country, and we are proud of the strength of our winemaking heritage and our place as a global leader in winemaking innovation and sustainable practices. New Zealand produces an abundance of high-quality wines, many of which are among the world’s finest. New Zealand wines have also reached a record high in sales and popularity in Korea.

Both festivals will showcase a variety of wines from more than 25 award-winning wineries from New Zealand paired with a memorable culinary experience at some of the most iconic locations in Korea.

On Saturday, May 20th, the Pool Side and the Waterfall Garden at the Grand Hyatt Seoul will offer a beautiful outdoor setting with a natural environment unlike any other – with this year’s concept, “Sunshine by the Pool”, reflecting the unique poolside access that guests are set to enjoy on the day!

On Saturday, June 10th, on the southern side of the peninsula, the Signiel Busan will likewise give guests a chance to enjoy premium wines by the ocean at Korea’s iconic port city of Busan.

For updates and more information about this event, the Kiwi Chamber, and membership, please visit us at www.kiwichamber.com or follow us on Facebook.

Event details (Seoul)

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Venue: The Pool Side & Waterfall Garden, The Grand Hyatt Seoul

Dress code: White&Blue

Registration Link

For more info

Event details (Busan)

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Signiel Busan

Dress code: Sunset colors

Registration Link

For more info

Ticket prices

Member: 150,000 KRW

Non-Member: 170,000 KRW

Groups of 8+ people: 150,000 KRW

At the door: 180,000 KRW

Subject to availability. Walk-ins will not be permitted if this event is sold out. Avoid disappointment and RSVP ahead of time.

Standard Event Terms & Conditions apply. If you have any questions about this event or require further assistance, please contact [email protected].