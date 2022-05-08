Dine & Drink

New Zealand Wine Festival Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets for this year’s New Zealand Wine Festival hosted by the Kiwi Chamber on June 18th are now on sale.

This year’s event, the first in three years, moves to the outdoor setting at the Busan Cinema Center and showcases a variety of more than 20 award-winning wineries from New Zealand paired with a memorable culinary experience.

Image: Kiwi Chamber

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is one of the city’s most anticipated events each year.

Tickets cost 130,000 won for Kiwi Chamber members, 150,000 won for non-members, and 130,000 won per ticket if you can organize a group of eight people.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kiwi Chamber website.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, 18 June 2022

Time: 16:00 ~ 20:00

Venue: The Busan Cinema Centre

Ticket prices

Member: 130,000 KRW

Non Member: 150,000 KRW

Groups of 8+ people: 130,000 KRW

