Newly Formed ‘Digital Sex Crime Response Team’ to Meet With City Officials Tomorrow

The city of Busan will hold a briefing tomorrow with the newly formed ‘Digital Sexual Crime Response Team’ on how to provide comprehensive support and prevention for victims of digital sexual crimes, with the Ministry of Education, the National Police Agency, the Busan Bar Association, and other experts.

Participants in the meeting will discuss ways to strengthen the dedicated support system, such as plans to cope with digital sexual crimes.

The city has been promoting digital sex crime prevention activities, including 24-hour emergency call availability and online counseling via women’s emergency services 1366, police investigation support, and deletion of video clips linked to the Digital Sex Victims Support Center.

The city will continue to operate the ‘Digital Sex Crime Prevention Cyber Monitoring Team’, which has been active since 2018 as a part of a gender equality fund project.