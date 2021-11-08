Next Content Fair 2021 Begins Thursday

Next Content Fair 2021 will be held from November 11 to 13 at Busan’s BEXCO.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and supervised by the Korea Creative Content Agency, the event, held under the theme “The Pairing,” will showcase prominent examples of content, illustrations, and characters per region through booths of local content institutions.

The event will feature the Busan Animation Special Pavilion, which screens/promotes animated films produced by Busan-based artists, and an interactive content pavilion that utilizes technology such as VR and AR. There will also be various auxiliary events, including a “content concert” and live MCN broadcast.

The fair will also offer more business opportunities for participating/attending companies. Through business consultations, conferences, and IR pitches, local content makers will be able to interact with Korean and foreign buyers and investors. Such interactions will hopefully facilitate the entry of locally-made content into interested foreign markets.

Furthermore, this year’s fair will utilize MICEview platform to which contactless COVID-19-related technologies have been applied in order to offer an online exhibition that can be safely accessed via PC or smartphone.