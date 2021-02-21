NewsBusan News

Next Month May See New Social Distancing Levels in Korea

BeFM News

Quarantine officials say they are considering changing the current social distancing scheme in South Korea.

The changes, which may take place as early as next month, will include decreasing the number of tiers and easing restrictions on businesses.

Instead, the health ministry is considering regulations focusing on certain activities to minimize the economic burden imposed on small business owners.

The new rule will limit the number of people for gatherings depending on the level of new cases and include heavier punishments on those who violate regulations.

Such measures include a one-strike-out system for facilities found violating regulations and heavier indemnity for those that lead to infections through violations.

