Neymar Leads PSG Past Jeonbuk 3-0

By Haps Staff

Neymar Jr. scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain easily outclassed Jeonbuk Hyundai 3-0 in front of more than 42,000 fans Thursday evening at Asiad Main Stadium in the final match of the Coupang Play Series in Korea.

Despite the goals, the biggest cheers came for Korean Lee Kang-in who came onto the pitch as a substitute in the 67th minute.

Marco Asensio added a late third goal for PSG with a stunning kick to the top left corner.

Jeonbuk Hyundai coach Dan Petrescu said after the match that Neymar was the big difference in the game, also while lamenting a missed penalty chance by the officials.

 

