Night Operations of Busan Metro Reduced

According to the City of Busan’s plan to reduce operations of public transportation, due to a recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and raising of the social distancing level, the Busan Transportation Corporation has reduced night metro operations after 10:00 p.m. on metro lines 1 to 4 by 20 percent until further notice.

However, the metro will operate on its regular schedule on weekends and holidays.

You can check the changes to the metro timetable at the Busan Transportation Corporation website (Korean).