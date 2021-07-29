NewsBusan News

Night Operations of Busan Metro Reduced

Busan City News

According to the City of Busan’s plan to reduce operations of public transportation, due to a recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and raising of the social distancing level, the Busan Transportation Corporation has reduced night metro operations after 10:00 p.m. on metro lines 1 to 4 by 20 percent until further notice.

However, the metro will operate on its regular schedule on weekends and holidays.

You can check the changes to the metro timetable at the Busan Transportation Corporation website (Korean).

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
74 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
27 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 