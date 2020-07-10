Night Time Drinking and Eating Will Soon Be Banned at Five Beaches in Busan

Say so long to nights of “Chimek” at the beach.

Drinking or eating at night at five public beaches in Busan will be banned as early as the 19th of this month.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has issued an administrative order banning drinking and eating at night at Haeundae, Gwangalli, Songdo, Dadaepo, and Songjeong beaches to curb the spread of COVID-19.

21 large beaches in the country that had at least 300,000 visitors last year will be subject to the order.

The order will affect 5 public beaches in Busan excluding Imrang and Ilgwang.

