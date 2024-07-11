Local Destinations

Nighttime Swimming at Busan Beaches Continues Despite Ban

By Haps Staff

As the summer vacation season is underway nighttime swimming at Busan beaches has been continuing, despite a two-year ban.

Local governments are struggling to manage the issue as hundreds of vacationers are caught trying to enter the water at night.

Since 2022, Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches have prohibited swimming from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise to prevent accidents. Violators face fines of 100,000 won, a measure implemented after two middle school students drowned in 2021.

Despite these regulations, nighttime swimmers are frequently caught. Last year, 328 nighttime swimmers were apprehended at Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches during the Busan beach opening period.

This year, 114 illegal swimmers have already been caught at these beaches.

Local governments conduct nighttime patrols to prevent safety accidents, but most violators are simply guided out of the water rather than fined. Last year, only five fines were issued in Busan.

A Haeundae-gu official explained that many tourists are unaware of the nighttime swimming ban and are guided out of the water rather than fined. The official emphasized ongoing patrols and education to prevent safety accidents.

