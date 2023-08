Don’t miss the 11th Busan International Comedy Festival’s Exclusive Stand-up Comedy Show, featuring two hilarious Australian comics at Gorilla Brewing Gwangan!

Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment, with each ticket including a pint of Gorilla Brewing’s beer.

Limited seating, so book in advance.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, August 31

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli

Tickets: 20,000 won (a pint of Gorilla beer included)

