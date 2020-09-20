Busan Destinations: Nine Must See Views in Busan

The city of Busan has selected nine Right Place, Right Time tourist attractions that can only be seen at certain times and places across the city.

They were selected according to the results of a survey conducted on the Busan Tourism website by domestic and foreign tourists and an expert advisory commission.

The nine “Right Place, Right Time” tourist attractions are:

Sunrise at Orangdae The raising of Yeongdo Bridge Sunset at Mt. Amisan Observatory Gwangan Bridge LED and laser show Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show Night view of Beacon Mound on Mount Hwangnyeong Geomiseom Island (Naam), Moses’ Miracle Yu Chi-hwan Postbox and night view of Busan Harbor Bridge Hydrangeas at Taejongsa Temple in Taejongdae

A tourist-information board has been installed at five major attractions including at the Mt. Amisan Observatory (3rd floor), an unmanned U-Tourist Information Center at Gwangalli Beach, in the Management office of Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’, at the Oryukdo Skywalk, and next to the Yu Chi-hwan Postbox.