Nine Suspected Gamblers Charged With Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

Nine people were charged with the Infections Disease Prevent Act after being suspected of gambling in an office building.

According to the Busan Seobu Police, at 4:30 pm on the 16th, a report of a group of people gambling was called into the Chungmu Patrol Division in an office at one of the buildings nearby.

When the police arrived at the site, however, no one responded or opened the door.

The police eventually got into the office five minutes later only to find nine men sitting at a table without proof that they were gambling.

However, the police charged them for violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act (private gatherings for more than 5 people) and turned them over to the competent ward office.

If a violation of the Infectious Disease Prevention Act is confirmed, the Busan Seo-gu Office will impose a penalty of 100,000 won per person.