Image: Shinsegae Food
“No Brand Burger” Opens its First Busan Location in Daeyeon-dong

Haps Staff

Shinsegae Food has opened its first “No Brand Burger” location in Busan.

Opened on the 17th in Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, the 72 seat restaurant will target students who attend nearby Kyungsung and Pukyoung Universities.

Launched last year by Shinsegae Food, No Brand Burger offers offer burgers between 1,900 won to 5,300 won for a single burger, including their signature NBB Burger for 3,500 won.

They are said to use 20% thicker patties and have become popular for their cheap prices and quality meals.

There are 45 locations with all located in Seoul and Gyeonggi province. They plan to expand to Daegu next month.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

