No Busan Companies Listed on Korea’s Top 100 Sales List

According to the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, not a single company from the Busan region was listed among the country’s top 100 companies based on last year’s sales.

The city is in urgent need of countermeasures as it faces a critical situation with the centralization to the capital region and the declining status of Busan businesses due to a low ratio of new growth industries.

In addition, among the top 1,000 companies nationwide based on sales in 2020, there were 29 Busan companies, five fewer than in 2019.