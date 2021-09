CCTV installation rates on metro trains for lines 2 and 3 were found to be 0%.

According to the Transport Ministry, the CCTV installation rate at Busan Metro Line 4 came to 100% followed by 33% on Line 1.

But it was 0% on Lines 2 and 3.

The Ministry announced that it has taken corrective measures to the operating organization to install CCTVs inside the metro trains by next year in order to respond to recent urban rail-related crimes.