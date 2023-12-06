Busan News

No Damage Reported as Rare Hail Storm Hits Busan

By Haps Staff

Hail accompanied by rain, thunder, and lightning hit the Busan area, including Haeundae-gu, around 8:40 p.m. on the 6th.

The hail, measuring 0.5 cm in diameter, began in Jinhae, Gyeongnam province, passed through Seobu Mountain, and fell in Haeundae-gu, lasting approximately 30 minutes.

Precipitation in Haeundae-gu reached 5 mm, while Dongrae-gu received 3.5 mm.

The adverse weather conditions ceased around 9:10 p.m., and there were no reports of hail-related damage, as confirmed by the fire department.

Haps Staff
