No Highly Toxic Pesticides Detected at 12 Local Golf Courses

The Busan Health and Environment Research Institute announced that in the first half of this year (dry season), pesticide residues were tested at 12 golf courses including Busan Country Club, and no highly toxic and banned pesticides were detected.

However, it was confirmed that a small amount of azoxystrobin, a low-toxic general pesticide allowed for use in grass, was detected.

In accordance with the ‘Water Environment Conservation Act’, the researcher conducts an annual survey on the compliance with the use of highly toxic pesticides at the golf course for dry season (April to June) and rainy season (July From September to September), inspections are conducted twice a year.

A total of 28 types of pesticides were investigated, including three types of highly toxic pesticides, seven types of pesticides prohibited from using grass, and 18 types of general pesticides.

There is no legal standard for the detection of general pesticide components, but a fine of not more than 10 million won in accordance with the ‘Water Environment Conservation Act’ is imposed for the detection of highly toxic pesticides, and a fine of not more than 1 million won in accordance with the ‘Pesticide Control Act’ when detecting pesticides prohibited from using grass do.

Ahn Byung-sun, head of the Busan Health and Environment Research Institute, said, “We plan to conduct pesticide testing in the second half (wet season), and we will continue to strive for the safety of golf course users and the preservation of the surrounding aquatic ecosystem.”