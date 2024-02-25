No Injuries Reported After Small “Pop” Explosion Occurred at Daljip Burning Event at Songdo Beach

During the first full moon house burning event which drew over 15,000 attendees at Songdo Beach on Saturday, a small “pop” explosion occurred at the moment of ignition.

Seo-gu district announced that the small explosion occurred at the base of the Daljip during the burning event at Songdo Beach around 6:30 pm on the 24th.

Fortunately, despite sparks flying towards the ignition, no injuries were reported. Though witnesses said there was a strong smell of gas, the precise cause of the explosion remains unknown.

A similar explosion occurred during a moon house burning event in 2019 at Songjeong Beach.

Three individuals were injured then, with the cause attributed to the ignition of oil vapor from gasoline sprayed inside the moon house.

Following the previous accident, the local government established a safety manual, mandating the ignitor to light the lamp from a distance of over 10 meters from the moon house.