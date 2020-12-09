No Injuries Reported in Dalmaji Forest Fire

A forest fire occurred on Dalmaji Hill in Haeundae-gu around 1:28 p.m. yesterday but damage was minimized due to a rapid response from firefighters.

As soon as the report of a forest fire was received, the city of Busan promptly dispatched 121 firefighters, 22 fire trucks, and two helicopters to the site of the blaze.

The main fire was extinguished around 2 p.m., and it was confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

About 600 square meters of forest was destroyed and efforts were made to prevent the spread of future fires.

“Dry weather continues so even small embers can be expanded into large forest fires,” an official from the city said.

Busan has been under a dry weather advisory since the 27th of last month.