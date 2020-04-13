No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation’s aviation statistics, only 23,152 passengers used Gimhae International Airport last month, a mere 2.7% compared last year.

In January of this year, when Korea’s first coronavirus case was confirmed, it recorded 802,322 people, but it fell dramatically to 325,487 in February.

Passengers traveling between Busan and Japan fell from 104,473 in February this year to 8,082 last month.

The last two routes, which were between Busan and Tokyo and Busan and Vladivostok, were both suspended on April 6.

The two routes to and from Busan and Singapore route scheduled for the 19th of this month were also canceled.

Gimhae International Airport, which opened in 1976, serviced nearly 17 million passengers last year.