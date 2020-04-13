Travel

No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

Haps Staff

The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.

According to the Korea Airports Corporation’s aviation statistics, only 23,152 passengers used Gimhae International Airport last month, a mere 2.7% compared last year.

In January of this year, when Korea’s first coronavirus case was confirmed, it recorded 802,322 people, but it fell dramatically to 325,487 in February.

Passengers traveling between Busan and Japan fell from 104,473 in February this year to 8,082 last month.

The last two routes, which were between Busan and Tokyo and Busan and Vladivostok, were both suspended on April 6.

The two routes to and from Busan and Singapore route scheduled for the 19th of this month were also canceled.

Gimhae International Airport, which opened in 1976, serviced nearly 17 million passengers last year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Jinyangho Zoo in Jinhae Temporarily Closes

Haps Staff -
Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Local Destinations

Tourists Wouldn’t Stop Coming to See the Yuchae Flowers, So Busan City Destroyed Them

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.
Read more
Travel

Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Organizing Committee announced that the 24th edition of the scheduled to be held in Hawha-gun and Akyang-myeon, in Hadong-gun, from May 1 to 4 will be postponed.
Read more
Travel

Busan to Expand its Walking Tours This Year

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will expand its walking tours of the city after last year's test pilot of the project was deemed a success.
Read more
Travel

Donghae Line Railway from Busan to Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do Will be Completed in 2022

Haps Staff -
A new era of tourism is set to begin in the southeastern portion of the peninsula as the Donghae Line railway from Busan to Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do, will be completed in 2022.
Read more
Travel

Etihad Relaunches Some Flights to Seoul

Haps Staff -
Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad has relaunched select flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul.
Read more

The Latest

No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

Travel Haps Staff -
The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.
Read more

What are the Worst Times of Day for Pollen Allergy Sufferers in Busan?

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Pollen allergy sufferers may want to take extra precautions in the morning as a recent study indicates.
Read more

Dongbaekjeon Can Now Be Issued at Busan Bank

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Customers using Busan's local currency "Dongbaekjeon" card will be able to use Busan Bank from the 13th of April.
Read more

Two More People Caught After Leaving Their Homes While Self-Isolating

Busan News Haps Staff -
Two additional victims of self-isolation of the new coronavirus infection have left their homes in Busan without permission, despite tougher punishment against violators.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

High-End Hotels in Busan Offering Unique Packages to Entice Customers to Come Back

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels across the city are offering unique promotions in hopes of enticing customers to return.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
3.1 ° C
4 °
1 °
49 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

HQ Offering Up a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is once again bringing tasty dishes from their kitchen by offering a Roast Beef Platter this Sunday.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea