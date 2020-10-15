No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported.

No new cases were found at the Haeddeurak Nursing Hospital in Buk-gu. But case 530 died a day after being taken to Pusan National University Hospital.

Case 530 was in their 80s and had been in poor health due to a pre-existing condition. Including another patient who died on the 12th, the death toll linked to the nursing hospital has now risen to two.

Health authorities said all 1,431 employees at five nursing hospitals and four nursing homes in Mandeok-dong have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another crew member from a Russian vessel at Gamcheon port tested positive but has not come in contact with any local residents.