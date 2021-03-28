No Positive Coronavirus Cases Found After All Foreign Employees at Construction Sites Tested

No one has tested positive in the test of some 1,800 foreign nationals who work in the city’s construction sites, which are seen as sites vulnerable to infections.

The city of Busan expanded the scale of the inspection at the mobile screening test sites to 49 construction sites around the city.

The test results were negative for everyone at both the first round of tests of 1,066 people at 21 construction sites and the second round of tests of 748 people at 28 construction sites.

In the future, the city of Busan will continue to check and manage whether companies comply with the quarantine regulations at construction sites to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at construction sites.

“Recently, due to the spread of infection by foreign workers who have been illegally staying in other regions and concerns that arise, we have completed a preemptive inspection of all foreign workers at Busan city construction sites,” said Lee Byeong-jin, acting mayor of Busan.

“We will continue to check the quarantine status of possible foreign workers and workplaces in which they are working, and establish a strict quarantine system without blind spots.”