There will be no street cheering events this year for fans of the World Cup during Korea’s matches.

The city of Busan decided against hosting any events along with a majority of cities around the nation in lieu of the Itaewon tragedy.

In previous World Cups, either Asiad Stadium opened its doors to fans or large-scale theaters were set up at Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches to help cheer on the Red Devils.

Korea’s opening match is tonight versus Uruguay at 10 p.m.