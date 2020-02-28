Non-COVID-19 Hospitals In Busan

The Korean government has released a list of hospitals around the nation for patients who need hospital services but are concerned about visiting a hospital with COVID-19 patients.

Here is a list for patients in Busan that are considered “public hospital reassurance” hospitals for non-COVID patients and that do not show respiratory problems.

There are 127 designated hospitals around the country.

Public Reassurance Hospitals in Busan

Buk-gu

화명일신기독병원 — Ilsin Kidok Beongwon aka Ilsin Christian Hospital

Dong-gu

좋은 문화병원 — Joeun Moonhwa Beongwon or Good Moonhwa Hospital)

Dongnae-gu

대동병원 — Daedong Hospital

Haeundae-gu

해운대부민병원 — Haeundae Bumin Beongwon aka Haeundae Bumin Hospital

서울메트로병원 — Seoul Metro Beongwon aka Seoul Metro Hospital

Sasang-gu

좋은 삼선병원 — Joeun Samsun Beongwon aka Good Samsun Hospital

Seo-gu

삼육부산병원 — Samyuk Busan Beongwon aka Busan Adventist Hospital)

Suyeong-gu

좋은강안병원 — Joeun Gangahn Beongwon aka Good Gangan Hospital

Yeonje-gu

한양류마디병원 — Hanyang Ryumhadi Beongwon aka Hanyang Rheumatis Hospital)

Yeongdo-gu

영도병원 — Yeongdo Beongwon aka Yeongdo Hospital)

해동병원 — Haedong Beongwon aka Haedong Hospital