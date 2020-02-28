Non-COVID-19 Hospitals In Busan

The Korean government has released a list of hospitals around the nation for patients who need hospital services but are concerned about visiting a hospital with COVID-19 patients.
Here is a list for patients in Busan that are considered “public hospital reassurance” hospitals for non-COVID patients and that do not show respiratory problems.
There are 127 designated hospitals around the country.
Public Reassurance Hospitals in Busan
Buk-gu
화명일신기독병원 — Ilsin Kidok Beongwon aka Ilsin Christian Hospital
Dong-gu
좋은 문화병원 — Joeun Moonhwa Beongwon or Good Moonhwa Hospital)
Dongnae-gu
대동병원 — Daedong Hospital
Haeundae-gu
해운대부민병원 — Haeundae Bumin Beongwon aka Haeundae Bumin Hospital
서울메트로병원 — Seoul Metro Beongwon aka Seoul Metro Hospital
Sasang-gu
좋은 삼선병원 — Joeun Samsun Beongwon aka Good Samsun Hospital
Seo-gu
삼육부산병원 — Samyuk Busan Beongwon aka Busan Adventist Hospital)
Suyeong-gu
좋은강안병원 — Joeun Gangahn Beongwon aka Good Gangan Hospital
Yeonje-gu
한양류마디병원 — Hanyang Ryumhadi Beongwon aka Hanyang Rheumatis Hospital)
Yeongdo-gu
영도병원 — Yeongdo Beongwon aka Yeongdo Hospital)
해동병원 — Haedong Beongwon aka Haedong Hospital