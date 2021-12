Locally-based Gruejarm Productions is hosting a non-verbal performance of its magic show “Snap” this evening at 7:30 p.m. at Sohyang Theater.

Snap combines a story and magic performance and has toured around the world since it began in 2016.

Magician Kim Young-min, the 2015 winner of the World Magic Championships, takes the stage for the performance which combines magic, dance, media art, and mime.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on Interpark.