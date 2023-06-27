Nongae Night Market to Close During July

The Nongae Market Allppam Night Market in Jinju will go on a one-month vacation during July.

The closure aims to reorganize the night market during the rainy season and recruit additional vendors during this period.

The Night Market plans to return in early August with a refreshed menu, offering a better environment, a wide variety of food, and entertainment options.

The market has gained popularity as a prominent nighttime tourist destination in Jinju since its opening in August 2022.

It has been featured on popular shows like KBS’s ‘1 Night 2 Days’ and LG U+’s ‘Why Not Crew Season 2,’ attracting both locals and tourists.

The market’s closure has already sparked interest from merchants, and preparations for its reopening are underway.