Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Nongae Night Market to Close During July

By Haps Staff

The Nongae Market Allppam Night Market in Jinju will go on a one-month vacation during July.

The closure aims to reorganize the night market during the rainy season and recruit additional vendors during this period.

The Night Market plans to return in early August with a refreshed menu, offering a better environment, a wide variety of food, and entertainment options.

The market has gained popularity as a prominent nighttime tourist destination in Jinju since its opening in August 2022.

It has been featured on popular shows like KBS’s ‘1 Night 2 Days’ and LG U+’s ‘Why Not Crew Season 2,’ attracting both locals and tourists.

The market’s closure has already sparked interest from merchants, and preparations for its reopening are underway.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
mist
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Tue
22 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 