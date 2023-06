Nongshim Hotel’s Italian restaurant Ristorante has added fresh Snow Crab and Grilled Lobster to its buffet.

Hotel Nongshim’s chefs present dishes made with carefully selected healthy and fresh ingredients every day.

Experience the perfect marriage of over 120 different dishes from Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Western, and wines carefully selected by the sommelier.

Dinner service runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and costs between 75,000 won and 79,000 won.