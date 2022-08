Prices of some of Korea’s most popular ramyeon brands are set to rise as more and more consumer goods continue to rise in the country.

The country’s leading ramyeon maker Nongshim announced that it will increase prices on 26 of its products by about an average of 11.3% from the 15th of next month.

It’s the second price hike on the Korean staple food since 2021.

Shin Ramyeon, the company’s biggest seller, will rise by about 6.8%.