North Korean Defector Arrested in Saha-gu For Not Paying 590,000 Won Taxi Fare

Saha Police Station arrested a North Korean defector in his 40’s who took a taxi from Seoul to Busan without paying.

The man is suspected of damaging 4 vehicles in Gangwon-do and then taking a taxi to Busan without paying for the ride worth 590,000 won.

On the 18th of this month, the man took a taxi from Seoul to the police station, saying that he was looking for his cousin.

When she was not on the registered list of North Korean defectors, he admitted to damaging the vehicles.

The man, who entered the country in 2014, served several years in prison for various crimes before he was released a week ago.