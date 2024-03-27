Busan News

North Port Marina Swimming Pool to Become Hub For Elementary School Student’s Swim Education

By BeFM News

The North Port Marina Swimming Pool, located in the redevelopment area of Busan North Port, will take on the role of a hub center for elementary school students’ survival swimming education.

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) said that it had signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Activation of Survival Swimming Education through the Operation of a Survival Swimming Hub Center’ with the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kang Joon-seok, president of the Busan Port Authority; Ha Yoon-soo, Superintendent of Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education; Lee Jae-han, Western Education Support Director; and Park Gui-ja, Southern Education Support Director, among other officials.

