North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.

Starting with a water-friendly park and the public walkway between Busan Waterfront Park and Busan Station, the opening of projects at the North Port plans to open sequentially from this year.

A moving walk to the Busan International Port Terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

What to expect in the future

At Pier 1, a historic culture space plans to open by the end of this year, while a symbolic bridge being built between Pier 1 and Pier 2 is in full swing.

The waters around Pier 1 and 2 will be used for marine leisure sports. A Marine Leisure Sports Center will be built on the side of Pier 2, including the largest indoor surfing center in Korea which can be used all-year-round and is expected to be open in summer 2022.

The sports center is expected to be a home for kayaking, windsurfing, canoeing, and dinghy yachts.

Towards the Marina facility, a 30-meter wide, two-kilometer long canal will be built which will offer kayaking and have a dedicated cruise ship.

Along the canal, a seven-story Marina Club House will be built with a hotel, shopping mall, swimming pool, restaurants, and a dive pool.

The marina will have 260 berths for yachts as North Port is considered the best place in the city for yachting due to its calm waters.

The opera house, which is about 15% complete, is expected to be opened at the end of 2022.

Around the opera house will be shopping centers, marina facilities, cultural facilities, and water fountains.

C-Bay Park Line, a 1.9km tram with 5 stops from Busan Station to the International Port Terminal, is expected to be completed at the end of 2022 and open in June 2023 after a six-month trial run.

The first stage of the North Port redevelopment project, including roads and landscaping, is expected to be finished by early 2022.

Currently, 76% of the construction is finished with a target of 95% completion by the end of the year.

The first phase is a 154,000 square meter area with a cost of 2.4 trillion won.