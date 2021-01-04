Image: Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries
Lifestyle

North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

Haps Staff

The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.

Starting with a water-friendly park and the public walkway between Busan Waterfront Park and Busan Station, the opening of projects at the North Port plans to open sequentially from this year.

A moving walk to the Busan International Port Terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Image: Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries

What to expect in the future

At Pier 1, a historic culture space plans to open by the end of this year, while a symbolic bridge being built between Pier 1 and Pier 2 is in full swing.

The waters around Pier 1 and 2 will be used for marine leisure sports. A Marine Leisure Sports Center will be built on the side of Pier 2, including the largest indoor surfing center in Korea which can be used all-year-round and is expected to be open in summer 2022.

The sports center is expected to be a home for kayaking, windsurfing, canoeing, and dinghy yachts.

Towards the Marina facility, a 30-meter wide, two-kilometer long canal will be built which will offer kayaking and have a dedicated cruise ship.

Along the canal, a seven-story Marina Club House will be built with a hotel, shopping mall, swimming pool, restaurants, and a dive pool.

The marina will have 260 berths for yachts as North Port is considered the best place in the city for yachting due to its calm waters.

The opera house, which is about 15% complete, is expected to be opened at the end of 2022.

Around the opera house will be shopping centers, marina facilities, cultural facilities, and water fountains.

C-Bay Park Line, a 1.9km tram with 5 stops from Busan Station to the International Port Terminal, is expected to be completed at the end of 2022 and open in June 2023 after a six-month trial run.

The first stage of the North Port redevelopment project, including roads and landscaping, is expected to be finished by early 2022.

Currently, 76% of the construction is finished with a target of 95% completion by the end of the year.

The first phase is a 154,000 square meter area with a cost of 2.4 trillion won.

 

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

KPop

Madame Tussauds Singapore Creates Travel Bubble with Korea

Haps Staff -
Madame Tussauds in Singapore is creating a brand new K-wave set, which is set to be launched in the 3rd week of January.
Read more
Lifestyle

Year in Review: Haps Top 10 Stories of 2020

Haps Staff -
As the year finally comes to an end, we want to look back at what made headlines in 2020 with our most-read articles of the year.
Read more
Lifestyle

Haeundae Dominates List of Most Expensive Apartments in Busan

Haps Staff -
Eight of the top ten most expensive apartments in the city are located in Haeundae according to recent statistics.
Read more
Lifestyle

City of Busan Releases Video Urging Residents to Stay Home This New Year’s Holidays

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released a special advertisement video for the special quarantine period during the year-end and New Year holidays.
Read more
Lifestyle

Celebrate Christmas and Win Prizes With BeFM’s Home Christmas Special with Eric Plese

Haps Staff -
BeFM is hosting a special Christmas event for its listeners on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Read more
Lifestyle

Check Out the Large Moon and Rabbit Lights Photo Zone at Yongdusan Park

Haps Staff -
The Busan Tourism Organization and the Korea Tourism Organization's Busan-Ulsan branch have installed a large moon and rabbit lights photo zone at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.
Read more

The Latest

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

North Port Pedestrian Deck to Open This July

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The site of the first phase of the North Port across from Busan Station is progressing towards completion with the pedestrian deck and some water-friendly activities expected to open in July this year.
Read more

KTX Routes from Jinju to Seoul Increase From Today

Travel Haps Staff -
KTX routes from Jinju to Seoul will increase from today making commuting between the two cities much easier.
Read more

More Than 200 Businesses in Busan Caught Violating Quarantine Regulations

Busan News BeFM News -
More than 200 businesses in Busan have been found violating quarantine regulations during increased social distancing rules of 2 and 2.5 in the city.
Read more

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-1 ° C
-1 °
-1 °
68 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
4 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
1 °
Thu
-4 °
Fri
-1 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

“Pain. Pain. Pain.” Artisan Bakery Coming to Marine City Next Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
"Pain. Pain. Pain." Artisan Bakery, a popular boulangerie located in Millak-dong is moving to Marine City in February.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 