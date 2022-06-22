North Port Walking Event Taking Place to Wish for the 2030 World Expo in Busan

The City of Busan is hosting the North Port walking event to wish for the 2030 World Expo in Busan through July 22, 2022. The area around the North Port is the planned venue for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The event is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, Kukje newspaper and Green Walking to wish for the 2030 World Expo in Busan, as well as form a social consensus and promote a walkable Busan.

To participate in the event, first register at www.greenwalking.org. Then, walk the designated course anytime you can until July 22, 2022. Once finished the course, post photos of proof on your personal social media account (Instagram, Blog, Facebook, etc.). As the last step of the event, you have to fill out a Google form with your registration number, links to your photos of proof posted on your SNS, and your address. A gift will be provided to 200 selected participants.

The walking course is about 4 kilometers and takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

(Start) Galmaetgil Tour Lounge at Busan Station → pedestrian deck in front of Caffè Pascucci (2F) → Sky Square at Busan Port → camping site → 5th pedestrian bridge → wild flower field → lawn square → 4th pedestrian bridge → (Finish) Busan Station

The photos of proof include a photo with the 2030 World Expo Promotion brochure from Busan Station Galmaetgil Tour Lounge, a photo, including the participant’s face, with Busanhangdaegyo bridge square, international passenger terminal in the background, and a photo at the Expo photo zone at the North Port.

For more detailed information, please visit the green walking website (Korean).