North Port’s First Phase Projects Making Progress Towards Completion

By Haps Staff

Busan’s North Port is seeing significant progress on the first phase’s remaining projects, with the Busan Port Authority (BPA) spearheading the revitalization efforts.

Key projects include the Marine Leisure Sports Complex, Busan Port Memorial Hall, and park facilities, each poised to enhance public engagement and leisure activities in the area.

The BPA’s latest move involves contracting an upper-level content review service to invigorate the North Port’s first phase.

Scheduled to kick off next month, the service aims to define the public content concept and its integration with adjacent facilities, with completion anticipated within the year.

Meanwhile, ongoing construction at the North Port Marina signals phase 2’s commencement, featuring innovative land-based stacking facilities for yachts—a pioneering concept in Korea aimed at safeguarding vessels during inclement weather.

Additionally, plans for the marina’s commercial operations are underway, with management guidelines set to be established this month, paving the way for a competitive bidding process next month.

