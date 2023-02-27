Image: Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries
North Port’s Marina Scheduled to Finish Soon

BeFM News

According to the Busan Port Authority, the construction of the Marina at the Busan North Port Redevelopment Zone is scheduled to finish this month.

In the first phase of the project, 96 facilities for yachts and others will be built on the sea along with hotels and restaurants on land.

The Busan Port Authority predicts that it will start operations in the second half of the year after receiving approval for future use and completing related procedures.

However, critics have pointed out the need for measures to minimize the risk of safety accidents at the marina. As such, the port authority is carrying out a marine traffic safety service for marina facilities.

 

