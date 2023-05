“Yi Sunsin-daero” has been chosen as the name of the new 2.5-kilometer road built across Jung-gu and Dong-gu as part of the Busan North Port Redevelopment Project.

The name reflects the origin of Busan North Port, which was once known as Busanpo, where Admiral Yi Sun-sin led the Battle of Busan during the Japanese Invasion of Korea in 1592.