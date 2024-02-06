Busan News

These Toll Roads Will Be Free This LNY Holidays in Busan

Tolls on the eight toll roads in Busan will be exempted during the four-day Seollal New Year holiday.

The targeted toll-free roads are four bridges – Gwangandaegyo, Geoga, Busanhangdaegyo and Eulsukdo– and four tunnels – Baekyang, Sujeongsan, Sanseong, and Cheonmasan. Approximately 470,000 vehicles per day are projected to benefit from toll-free travel.

Busan plans to increase express buses and trains (an increase of 182 vehicles for an additional 13,717 travelers). Also, the city will extend the operation times of some intra-city buses passing through Busan Station (For bus #s 1001 and 1004 –to 01:30) and the Busan Central Bus Terminal (For bus #s 49 and 1002 –to 24:00).

Busan will also make 46,779 parking spots available across 486 parking lots, including school playgrounds and public offices. The city will offer traffic information during the Lunar New Year holiday in real-time through their smartphone app and SNS.

