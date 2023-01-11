These Toll Roads Will Be Free This LNY Holidays in Busan

Tolls on the eight toll roads in Busan will be exempted during the four-day Seollal New Year holiday.

This was decided yesterday in a meeting presided over by Mayor Park, to prepare and promote comprehensive measures to stabilize the public livelihood during this Lunar New Year holiday.

Roads exempted from tolls include the four bridges, Gwangan, Geoga, Busan Port, and Eulseokdo Bridge, and four tunnels, including Baekyang, Sujeongsan, Sanseong and Cheonma Tunnel.

Over 400,000 people a day are expected to benefit from this exemption.

The city will also increase bus and railway operations by 190 times more than the normal rate to help holiday travelers.