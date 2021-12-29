Image: Mast Entertainment
Notre Dame de Paris Musical Begins Busan Run

Haps Staff

The wildly popular musical, Notre Dame de Paris, is coming to Busan in March for an 18-day run at the Sohyang Art Center in Centum City.

The all-French production includes cast members from its 1998 run, including Angelo Delvecchio who plays the hunchback Quasimodo.

Based on the novel “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” by Victor Hugo, it tells of a deformed hunchback, Quasimodo, who is madly in love with a gypsy girl, Esmeralda.

Tickets run between 80,000 to 160,000 won and can be purchased on Interpark.

