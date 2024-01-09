Number of 5-Star Hotels in Busan Rising

Ananti at Busan Village in the Osiria Tourist Complex which opened in Gijang-gun, in July last year, has been recognized as the 9th 5-star hotel in Busan.

Wyndham Grand Busan, the first luxury hotel in the West, is currently undergoing a rating assessment, poised to make Busan’s tally reach 10 5-star hotels.

Ananti at Busan Village announced that it achieved a 5-star rating in the hotel evaluation review and conducted a plaque hanging ceremony on the 5th. The comprehensive evaluation, undertaken by the Korea Tourism Association, comprises on-site assessments (300 points) and secret evaluations (700 points) across various facilities and services. To earn a 5-star designation, a hotel must amass over 900 points out of the possible 1,000.

Situated within the eco-friendly complex resort ‘Village de Ananti,’ Ananti at Busan Village boasts 114 rooms in the Osiria Tourist Complex, which opened in July last year. The duplex-structured rooms come with an array of amenities, including 13 dining options such as a brunch cafe, Italian and Korean restaurants, mid-sized banquet halls, indoor and outdoor pools offering panoramic sea views, and a large-scale cultural complex.

The Wyndham Grand Busan, situated near Songdo Beach in Seo-gu and opened in September last year, is currently undergoing evaluation by the Korea Tourism Association.

Reportedly, the on-site evaluation has been successfully cleared, and the secret assessment is currently underway, with results anticipated to be revealed early next month. Notably, all 271 rooms, including 21 suites, at Wyndham Grand Busan offer captivating views of the Songdo Sea. The hotel is also equipped with five meeting rooms, including a large banquet hall accommodating up to 500 individuals.

Until the previous year, Busan had a total of eight 5-star hotels, primarily concentrated in Haeundae and Gijang Beach, including Signiel Busan, Paradise Hotel Busan, Grand Josun Busan, Park Hyatt Busan, Westin Chosun Busan, and Ananti at Busan Cove.

The remaining two were situated in Busanjin-gu (Lotte Hotel Busan) and Dongnae-gu (Hotel Nongshim).

With the inclusion of Ananti at Busan Village and the impending validation of Wyndham Grand Busan, the city anticipates having a total of 11 5-star hotels.

When the global luxury hotel and resort brand Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan opens at the Osiria Tourist Complex next year, the count is expected to rise to 12.