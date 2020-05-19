Number of Air Travelers in Korea Falls to Lowest Level Since 1997

Industry data showed today the number of South Korean air travelers fell to the lowest level in more than two decades in April due to entry restrictions and lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An aviation data provider operated by the Korea Civil Aviation Association (KCA) showed that the number of air passengers on domestic and international routes here plunged to 1.35 million last month, down 22 percent from 1.74 million a month earlier and down 87 percent from 10.14 million a year earlier.

The data showed that the April figure marked the lowest level since January 1997, when the corresponding number reached 3.7 million.