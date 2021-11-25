Number of Babies and Marriages Continues to Drop in Busan

The number of births and marriages in Busan continues to drop as the city creeps closer to a “super-aged society”.

The number of births in September this year was 1,244, a decrease of 10.9% from last year and nearly half of what it was in 2011.

According to the “Population Trend” released by Statistics Korea, Busan is ranked last in large city birth rate as well as second only to Jeonbuk in the country at 4.5 births per 1,000 people.

The total number of marriages in September was 778, down 10.9% annually from last year.

There has only been a total of 8,007 marriages in the city this year with numbers possibly not hitting 10,000 for 2021.

Last year, there were 12,128 marriages in Busan.

The numbers are expected to continually drop as more people in their 20s and 30s are postponing marriage plans or are moving to the capital region.

The number of divorces in September was down year-on-year at 494.

Busan’s divorce rate ranks around the middle compared to other regions in the country.