Number of Busan’s Beach Visitors Increased by 112% in Summer 2022

The city of Busan said that about 21 million people visited the seven beaches of Busan this summer season which ended yesterday.

With the lifting of social distancing measures, the number of visitors increased by about 112% compared to last summer.

Haeundae had the largest number of beach-goers with some 8.81 million visitors this summer. Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches opened early on June 2nd this year while the remaining 5 beaches opened from July 1st.

It was also the first time that no growing deaths happened in four years.

There were 2 cases in 2019, 2 in 2020, and 6 last year.