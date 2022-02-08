LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Number of Empty Stores in Busan’s Underground Shopping Malls Doubles in Two Years

Stores at Busan’s seven underground shopping malls continue to disappear in the wake of fewer people frequenting due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the opening of the BRT.

According to the Busan Facilities Corporation, 8.2% of stores underground are currently vacant in the seven underground shopping malls around the city.

The shopping malls are located in Nampodong, Gwangbok, Bujeon, Seomyeon, Kukje, Jungang, and Busan Station.

As the COVID-19 worsened, many people either stayed home or tried to avoid the underground areas where many people frequent due to social distancing measures.

With the BRT also opening more crosswalks, there was less need to also go underground.

In addition, the popularity and ease of online shopping at home has made people go out less for essential goods.

The lack of tourists in the popular regions has also contributed to the downfall.

The city has recognized the seriousness of the problem, which is the worst in the country, and announced the “Underground Mall Shopping Renaissance 2030” policy to have the areas reborn as a tourism attraction.

 

