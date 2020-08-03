Number of Hotels More Than Doubles Since 2012

Hotels across the country have grown by more than 50%, and 75% by the number of rooms over the past seven years.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as of the end of last year, there were 1,050 hotels (based on tourism hotels), a 53.7% increase from the end of 2012 (683).

While it increased rapidly from early 2010s, the introduction of THAAD, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, in South Korea have triggered a retaliation from China, that banned group tours coming into South Korea, which was one of the main reasons why so many tourism hotels were being built.

The government implemented the ‘Special Act for Expansion of Tourism Accommodation Facilities’ from July 2012 to December 2016, which has eased building regulations such as the floor area ratio of tourism hotels as the number of Chinese tourists has increased rapidly since 2010.

Due to this, the number of hotels increased by more than 100 in 2014, 70 in 2015, 64 in 2016, and 55 in 2017, respectively.

In 2018, the number of hotels increased by 18, and last year it increased by only six.