NewsBusiness News

Number of Hotels More Than Doubles Since 2012

BeFM News

Hotels across the country have grown by more than 50%, and 75% by the number of rooms over the past seven years.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as of the end of last year, there were 1,050 hotels (based on tourism hotels), a 53.7% increase from the end of 2012 (683).

While it increased rapidly from early 2010s, the introduction of THAAD, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, in South Korea have triggered a retaliation from China, that banned group tours coming into South Korea, which was one of the main reasons why so many tourism hotels were being built.

The government implemented the ‘Special Act for Expansion of Tourism Accommodation Facilities’ from July 2012 to December 2016, which has eased building regulations such as the floor area ratio of tourism hotels as the number of Chinese tourists has increased rapidly since 2010.

Due to this, the number of hotels increased by more than 100 in 2014, 70 in 2015, 64 in 2016, and 55 in 2017, respectively.

In 2018, the number of hotels increased by 18, and last year it increased by only six.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Taxi Driver Arrested After Stabbing Passenger 10 Times Because He Wouldn’t Stop Farting

Haps Staff -
In a truly bizarre story, a Busan taxi driver has been arrested after stabbing a passenger who kept farting in the car.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan News

Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea

Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has released 'Instructions for Persons Entering Sea Ports of the Republic of Korea.
Read more
Busan News

Safety Guidelines for Vacationers During the Holiday Season to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Haps Staff -
The Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) issued guidelines on how to have a safe vacation during the holiday season and asked that people comply with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Cut Gas Rates by 13% From Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced a plan to cut gas rates by 13% from August 1 to relieve the economic burden of citizens financially due to COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

As Jangma Ends, Busan Records its Second Highest Precipitation in July Since 1973

BeFM News -
The city of Busan recorded its second-highest precipitation in the month of July since 1973. 
Read more

The Latest

Who is The Best Team in the Korean Soccer League?

Sports News Haps Staff -
When you think about Korea, you probably don’t think about soccer, but the sport has been experiencing a monumental growth in popularity in decades.
Read more

Busan Taxi Driver Arrested After Stabbing Passenger 10 Times Because He Wouldn’t Stop Farting

Busan News Haps Staff -
In a truly bizarre story, a Busan taxi driver has been arrested after stabbing a passenger who kept farting in the car.
Read more

“Busan, the Beginning of History” Exhibit Begins Today

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting its latest exhibition, "Busan the Beginning of History" from today through October 25.
Read more

Number of Hotels More Than Doubles Since 2012

Business News BeFM News -
Hotels across the country have grown by more than 50%, and 75% by the number of rooms over the past seven years.
Read more

Over 1,300 Warnings For Not Wearing Masks Over the Weekend in Haeundae and Songjeong Beach

Travel BeFM News -
With the vacation season in Busan officially kicking off last weekend, the number of people who received a warning to wear a mask on Haeundae Beach has also significantly increased.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Friday and Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Friday and Saturday.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
74 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” This Friday and Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" this Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Hurshimchung Brau Offering Two Delicious Steak Dinner Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hurshimchung Brau in Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is offering up two delicious steak dinner options.
Read more

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea