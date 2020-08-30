Number of International Students Decreases for the First Time in Six Years in Korea

The number of international students in South Korea decreased for the first time in six years according to recent statistics.

The Ministry of Education and the Korean Educational Development Institute released the statistics last week as part of its report “Basic Statistics for Education in 2020”.

According to the numbers, 153,695 international students were enrolled in Korea, down 6,470, or about 4% from 2019.

The number of students enrolled in degree programs increased by 12.8%, however, the number of international students enrolled in non-degree programs such as language trainees, exchange trainees, and visitor trainees decreased by 32.1%.

Chinese students who account for the most international students in the country with 67,030 saw a 5.7% decrease from the 71,067 in 2019.

The statistics are as of April 20, 2020.