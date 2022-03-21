Number of Marriages in Busan Down Again as Weddings in Korea Hit an All-Time Low

There were some 11,000 weddings in Busan last year, about 1,000 less than there were in 2020.

According to a survey conducted by Statistics Korea, Busan had 3.3 weddings per 1,000 people, the second-lowest among the eight special metropolitan cities after Daegu.

There were 590 weddings involving foreign nationals last year, about half of what it was during the previous year.

Divorces also reached 6,200, down 200 from the year before.

The number of marriages in South Korea has hit an all-time low in 2021.

According to the data, the number of people getting married in South Korea came to 193,000 last year, down 9.8 percent from the previous year.

It’s the lowest since 1970 when the statistical agency began compiling related data.