NewsBusan News

Number of People Receiving Tests in Busan From Itaewon Cluster Increases

BeFM News

The city of Busan reported no additional COVID-19 cases overnight but the number of people receiving tests in relation to the Itaewon cluster increased to 337.

City health authorities also disclosed today parts of the movement routes of two patients from Incheon, while they were visiting Busan.

Incheon patient 107 and 108 traveled to Busan via KTX from the afternoon of the 8th to the morning of the 9th and visited two restaurants — Galsamgui from about 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm and Maposootbulkalbi between 3:50 am and 4:30 am–  in Suyeong-gu.

They reportedly did not wear masks while visiting the two restaurants and came into contact with 5 people.

Details on the movement routes on the two Incheon patients will be available on the BeFM website today.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Customs Nab Biggest Seizure of Cigarettes Being Smuggled Into Southeast Asia

BeFM News -
Customs officials have confiscated 2.8 billion won worth of domestic cigarettes being attempted to be smuggled into Southeast Asia disguised as transshipment cargo.
Read more
Busan News

71 Entertainment Facilities in Busan Shut Down for Two Weeks

BeFM News -
The city of Busan ordered a ban on mass gatherings at club-type entertainment facilities that pose a high risk of spreading COVID-19 infections.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Likely to Put Temporary Ban on 80 Local Clubs

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is considering a ban on some 80 entertainment establishments in the city including clubs with the order to be announced as early as today.
Read more
Busan News

5030 Speed Rules Grace Period Comes to an End at Midnight Tonight

BeFM News -
Starting on the 12th, all vehicles on main roads will be subject to a 50 km/hr maximum speed, or otherwise be penalized for violations to traffic law.
Read more
Busan News

Applications for 2020 BFIC Volunteer Group of Busan-based International Students Are Now Open

Busan City News -
Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation are recruiting a volunteer group of Busan-based international students.
Read more
Busan News

BTO Resumes Operation of More Tourism Facilities Around Busan

BeFM News -
The Busan Tourism Organization announced yesterday that it will resume operation of tourism facilities it had stopped operating temporarily due to social distancing.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Museum of Art: Collection Highlights

Events Haps Staff -
Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just.
Read more

Busan National Science Museum Opens Special Exhibition on Plastic

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Busan National Science Museum will open a special exhibition on plastic from today until August 30th at the Kim Jin-jae Hall.
Read more

Brewing Up Change Under COVID-19: Transforming How Tea is Bought and Sold in Sri Lanka

Travel Haps Staff -
Picking, sorting, processing, and grading tea leaves make up the fabric of life in Sri Lanka. And ensuring that people around the globe get their daily cups of chai, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, or Orange Pekoe is crucial to the local economy and jobs.  
Read more

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more

Number of People Receiving Tests in Busan From Itaewon Cluster Increases

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan reported no additional COVID-19 cases overnight but the number of people receiving tests in relation to the Itaewon cluster increased to 337.
Read more

부산 시내⋅마을버스, 13일부터 창문 열고 에어컨 가동

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 5월 13일부터 시내·마을버스 운행 중 에어컨을 가동할 경우 창문을 열어 환기해야 한다는 내용을 포함한 대중교통 분야 코로나19 감염병 확산 예방 강화조치를 시행한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
55 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
21 °

Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces Temporary Closure for 1 Week

Dine & Drink Haps Korea Admin -
Popular expat hangout HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced a temporary closure for a week beginning yesterday.
Read more

Feast on Great Crab Dishes at Busan Hilton’s McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen’s at the Busan Hilton Hotel in Gijang is holding a “Fresh Crab and Seafood” promotion through the months of May and June
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea