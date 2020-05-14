Number of People Receiving Tests in Busan From Itaewon Cluster Increases

The city of Busan reported no additional COVID-19 cases overnight but the number of people receiving tests in relation to the Itaewon cluster increased to 337.

City health authorities also disclosed today parts of the movement routes of two patients from Incheon, while they were visiting Busan.

Incheon patient 107 and 108 traveled to Busan via KTX from the afternoon of the 8th to the morning of the 9th and visited two restaurants — Galsamgui from about 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm and Maposootbulkalbi between 3:50 am and 4:30 am– in Suyeong-gu.

They reportedly did not wear masks while visiting the two restaurants and came into contact with 5 people.

Details on the movement routes on the two Incheon patients will be available on the BeFM website today.