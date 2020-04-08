Number of Self-Isolating People Close to 3,000 in Busan

The number of self-isolated people in Busan has rapidly increased to reach close to 3,000 in just 10 days.

Health authorities in Busan announced that the number of self-isolators at 2,788 on Monday had increased to 2,972 from Tuesday.

There were only 140 on the 21st of last month. Compared to then, the number of self-isolated has increased by more than twenty-fold in 10 days.

Overseas arrivals accounted for the most since they have to be quarantined for a mandatory two week period.

Currently, overseas arrivals under self-isolation in Busan stands at 2,567 cases, with 405 who have had close contact with people in South Korea.