Image: Gimhae City
Nuri-gil Opened at Neungdong Reservoir in Gimhae

Haps Staff

Gimhae City has built a Nuri-gil around Neungdong Reservoir to provide local residents with a natural and eco-friendly healing space in the city center by securing insufficient urban green space and shelter space in Jangyu 2-dong.

The construction of Neungdong Reservoir Nuri-gil started in September 2021 and was recently completed by a selection of the 2020 development-restricted area resident support project. 

With the cooperation of some landowners, using spaces such as national and public lands, a water-friendly viewing shelter space with traditional landscaping and a deck promenade where you can walk while looking at the reservoir was created, and hydrangeas and irises were planted to add a more natural surrounding to the area. 

