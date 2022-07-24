NewsBusan News

Nurse Given Six Year Sentence For Dropping New Born Baby in Busan

A nurse accused of dropping an infant named Ahyoung at a Busan hospital in 2019, leading to permanent brain damage, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Busan District Court found the nurse, whose identity has been withheld, guilty of professional negligence resulting in the injuries of the 5-day-old female newborn at the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Public outrage was stirred after surveillance camera footage showed the nurse physically abusing a total of 14 newborns, including the female infant, by shaking and grabbing them upside down and dropping them.

The court also sentenced a nursing assistant to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and fined doctors of the hospital 30 million won each.

blank
